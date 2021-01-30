Cyclist fights for her life after night time collision with car

A cyclist has been left in a critical condition following a night time collision at the junction of a major road in Greater Manchester.

It happened shortly after 10.10pm on Friday evening on the A56 Chester Road where it meets Sydney Street in Old Trafford.

Emergency services responded and took the 35 year old woman to hospital with serious head injuries where she remains in a critical condition.

Police say the driver of a grey Smart ForFour car remained at the scene to speak with officers and no arrests have been made.

Police Sergeant Matt Waggett from Greater Manchester Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: "A woman has been left fighting for her life as a result of this collision and we're doing everything we can to piece together the circumstances that led to it occurring.

"Our thoughts are very much with the woman and her family as our enquiries continue and I'd urge any witnesses or anyone with any information to get in touch as soon as possible."