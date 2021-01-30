Inappropriate clinical queries about vaccine delay work of Manx 111 teams

Inappropriate clinical queries about Covid-19 vaccinations are delaying the work of teams working on the Isle of Man's coronavirus helpline, according to a government minister.

The 111 service has been tasked with registering people for their jabs and booking appointments.

The Manx government says call handlers can not offer any clinical advice.

Minister for Health and Social Care David Ashford said: "It is natural that people want to raise questions about the vaccination before they go for their jab. This is new territory for us all and I understand people have questions. However, these questions are not for the 111 team to answer, as they are not clinicians.

"The job of 111 is to ensure people are registered, booked in and receive necessary information about their appointment in advance. A growing number of clinical queries are being inappropriately raised by callers to 111, which is delaying the team’s essential work."

Anyone with queries should review the Frequently Asked Questions page on the gov.im website for advice, or contact their GP rather than seeking guidance from 111.

It is the most extensive mass vaccination programme ever undertaken in the Isle of Man.

The system aims to protect vulnerable groups "swiftly and efficiently" and in line with the availability of vaccine on the island.

The Manx government says people will be invited to call 111 to register when it is their turn.

A member of the 111 team will usually call back with an appointment for one or both vaccinations.

The government website provides more information and updates on the island's vaccination programme.