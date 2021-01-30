Nine arrested and firearms, drugs and cashed seized after police stop and search

Police on Merseyside have arrested nine people on suspicion of firearms and drugs offences and recovered guns, Class A drugs and cash following a stop and search in Huyton.

Officers stopped a car on Roby Road on Friday afternoon and spoke to the occupants.

They found a quantity of cannabis after a 16 year old passenger was searched.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled drug and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

The 45 year old driver made off from officers before being detained a short time later.

Police say they searched a property on Shop Road in Knowsley Village as a result of his detention and seized three firearms and a quantity of ammunition.

A large quantity of cash and a quantity of Class A and Class B drugs was also recovered.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, obstructing a constable and assaulting an emergency worker.

A further search took place at a property in Maple Court and a further firearm was seized and additional searches were carried out at properties in Hazelslack Road, Liverpool; Waterfield Way, Litherland and Queens Drive, Liverpool.

All weapons and drugs have been seized for forensic examination.

A gun seized from Maple Court Credit: Merseyside Police

In total nine people have been arrested.

A 33 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and ammunition and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

A 57 year-old woman, a 56 year-old man and a 18 year-old male were all arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearms, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

A 21 year-old male, a 19 year-old female and a 15 year-old male were all arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

All currently remain in custody where they are being questioned by detectives.

Detective Inspector Paul McVeigh said: “Merseyside Police is committing to removing guns from our streets and this was a significant result which came on the back of a stop search by officers. I am delighted that we were able to seize these weapons and ammunition to prevent them being used to cause fear or worry in our communities.

“We know that drug dealing and its associated criminality also causes misery for many people and I am glad that we were able to take such positive action to seize the drugs.

“I would appeal to anyone who has information about weapons or guns in their community to come forward so that we can take positive.”