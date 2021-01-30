Police investigate unexplained death after body found at golf club
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an unexplained death at a golf course on Merseyside.
Officers were called to Brackenwood Golf Club in Bebington, Wirral on Friday afternoon.
A search of the area has been carried out and officers have cordoned off part of the golf course as enquiries continue.
Specialist officers are currently in attendance.
Police say the investigation is not connected to any current missing person enquiries.