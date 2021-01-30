Police launch investigation after woman's body is found in Southport

Police on Merseyside have launched an investigation following the discovery of the body of a woman at a house in Southport last night, Friday 29th January.

Officers attended at a house on Folkestone Road at 8.40pm and found the body of a woman in her 70s.

A post mortem will be carried out to establish the cause of death.

Detectives say a 47 year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Officers are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and house-to-house enquiries are ongoing.

The victim’s next of kin have been informed and specialist officers are supporting the family of the victim at this difficult time.

Detective Inspector Lee Wilkinson said: "This is tragic incident and are thoughts with the family of the lady involved.

"An investigation is currently underway and we are carrying out forensic, CCTV and house-to-house enquiries in the local area.

"I would ask anyone who was in the area of Folkestone Road at around 8.30pm last night who saw or heard anything suspicious to contact us as they may have information which is vital to our investigation."