Detectives on Merseyside are continuing to appeal for information on the fourth anniversary of the death of Aaron Lewis. At around 7pm on Wednesday 1st February 2017, police were called to Grosvenor Road, Wavertree, following reports that a man had been shot outside Anna Jung’s chip shop. When officers arrived at the scene they found the victim, 26-year-old Aaron Lewis, suffering from serious gunshot wounds. He was taken to Aintree Hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead a short while later. Arrests have previously been made in connection with Aaron’s murder but nobody has been charged. Detective Chief Inspector Cath Haggerty said: “Four years on, Aaron’s family are still understandably devastated by their loss and trying to come to terms with happened during this callous, targeted attack on a young man who had his whole life ahead of him. “His family deserve to have somebody brought to justice for his death. I believe the answers lie within our communities so I would urge anyone to come forward with any information they may have. “Somebody knows who was responsible and that knowledge must weigh heavy on their shoulders. I would ask those people to come forward and tell us so that we can take action. The person or persons responsible for this incident do not deserve to be walking the streets of Merseyside. “We know that people can be reluctant or fearful in coming forward, but it is entirely possible that peoples’ circumstances and allegiances may have changed and they may now feel they can speak to us, four years on. Any small detail could be the key to this investigation, however insignificant you think it may be. “Merseyside Police remains committed to keeping our communities safe and targeting gun and serious crime. There is no place in our city for firearms or those who use them to cause fear in our communities but we need the public to help us in our fight to get guns off our streets. “I would ask anyone who has any information which could assist with this investigation to contact us. Any bit of information could be vital to our enquiries.” Anyone who has any information which could help detectives with their inquiries is asked to contact detectives on 0800 230 0600, or the Crimestoppers hotline anonymously on 0800 555 111.