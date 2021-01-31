A father-of-two, who had to learn to walk again after a brain injury, will take on a 300-mile charity run to thank the NHS staff that saved his life.

Tim Greenwood, from Oldham, will run or walk 10 miles a day for 30 consecutive days throughout March.

The 41-year-old was left temporarily paralysed after a blood clot formed in his brain due to an ear infection.

The uncommon condition is called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), which came on suddenly after Tim experienced unbearable headaches.

Reacting quickly, his wife Samantha called an ambulance and got him to hospital where staff placed him in an induced coma for several weeks.

Tim Greenwood said he was able to make new memories with his family after NHS staff saved his life. Credit: Family Photo

Tim, a detective sergeant with Greater Manchester Police, had to learn how to walk again with the support of NHS staff.

The blood clot remains on his brain, preventing him from playing contact sport and driving; often leaving him in pain and needing more time to rest after mild exercise.

Now Tim is on the mend he wanted to give something back to the staff that supported him by raising money for NorthCare Charity.

The NHS charity helps provide innovative equipment, education, research and wellbeing support across the Bury, Oldham, Rochdale and Salford.

Tim will celebrate his 42nd birthday on the day of his final run.

Dr Fernando Garcia Del Carrizo, neurology consultant at Salford Royal, said: "All the staff involved with Tim's treatment and recovery were just doing their job and we are all so pleased he has made a good recovery. His planned fundraiser is fantastic news and shows what great progress he has made since being in hospital."