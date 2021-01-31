Two men charged with firearms and drugs offences

Two men have been charged following a police stop check on Merseyside.

The pair are accused of possessing a handgun and three counts of possession of a controlled drug (heroin, cocaine and cannabis) with intent to supply.

Andrew Webb, 45, of Shop Road, Knowsley has also been charged with assaulting an emergency service worker.

Thomas Penrith, 33, of Meyrick Road, Croxteth, has also been charged with assisting an offender.

Both men have been remanded into custody to appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court tomorrow, Monday 1st February.

Seven other people arrested as part of the investigation has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.