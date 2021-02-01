A four-year-old boy has been left injured after he was hit by a bus in Crewe.

Emergency services arrived at the scene around 1pm on Monday 1 February on West Street and the child was taken by air ambulance to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Liverpool where he is currently being treated.

At present, the full extent of his injuries are ‘unknown’.

A Cheshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Police attended the scene and found that a pram had been hit by a bus near to the junction of Ford Lane.”

"West Street is currently closed as a result of the incident and motorists are advised to avoid the area."

Anyone with information should call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 908132.