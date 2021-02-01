Residents in the Southport area will be offered extra coronavirus testing after the evidence of the South African variant of the virus was located in the area.The urgent testing is beginning in parts of England after cases were found with no known links to travel or previous cases.Sefton Council will be setting up dedicated test centres to look for the new variant in specific areas of the borough.

Health experts have said that there is currently no evidence that the variant, known as VOC-202012/02 causes more severe illness or is more resistant to the coronavirus vaccines currently being rolled out.

Although it seems this new variant can still be combated through vaccination, it could be more transmissible, which means it could spread more quickly. That’s why it is important we carry out this additional testing to try and identify it and to limit the number of us who might be exposed to it. Margaret Jones, Sefton's Director of Public Health

Sefton Council said it is still working out exactly how the additional tests are going to take place in the light of today’s announcement.

As well as mobile test units, the four local walk-through test centres for people with symptoms are at Bootle Town Hall, Crosby Library Car Park, Netherton Activity Centre and Southport Town Hall.

Test centres for residents with no symptoms who have to go out for work or caring purposes are at Aintree Racecourse, Bootle Leisure Centre and Splash World in Southport.