Report by Caroline Whitmore, Entertainment Correspondent

During the last few months we've all been forced to spend more time at home whether we like it or not.

So why not learn a new skill while you're there? And if you have children they can join in too!

Father and daughter Maurizio and Sienna from Hopwood in North Manchester, who own family restaurants Salvi's, have started doing free online classes to teach us all how to cook better, healthier food.

And they even managed to persuade our entertainment correspondent Caroline Whitmore to join in - virtually of course !!