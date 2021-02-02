A businessman who's spent the last 13 years chasing interviews with some of the world's most influential people is to release his own book.

Vikas Shah, who's originally from Stockport, is the CEO of the Swiscot Group based in Trafford Park and does the interviews in his own time as a hobby.

They range from Sir Richard Branson to Bear Grylls.

I was lucky with work to meet interesting people, and I just thought how much fun would it be to get to know them a bit better. It was economists and bankers, but one day I thought there's a big wide world out there and why not just speak to different people about their experiences. Vikas Shah

It's now resulted in his new book, Thought Economics, which he calls 'conversations with the remarkable people shaping our century'.

Vikas spoke to Lucy Meacock and Gamal Fahnbulleh about what it's like to speak to the stars.

But it's not always plane sailing...

I find that people who I interview who are uber media trained and have their press people on the call, those are the ones where you get a stock answer. There's been occasions where we've started an interview and it's not going so well and I've said to someone, do you want to do this another time? Vikas Shah

Despite already banking hundreds of interviews, Vikas has no plans to stop. We asked him who his dream guest would be..

Right at the top of the list is Obama. He's one of those people that I think has had such an incredibly positive transformational impact on culture. I would love to speak to him and get to know what motivates him. Vikas Shah

You can stay up to date with Vikas' latest big-name interviews on his Twitter page.