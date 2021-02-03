Army to staff Covid testing site at Grade II listed Rates Hall in Manchester

The historic Manchester Rates Hall will be transformed into the city’s latest asymptomatic Covid-19 testing site this week.Staffed in the first week by soldiers from the First Battalion, Coldstream Guards and then afterwards by local healthcare teams, the Rates Hall will be open to key workers and other frontline staff.As it is arguably one of the grandest buildings being used as a testing site, measures have been taken to ensure it is protected. A temporary surface has been laid on the stone flooring so that when life returns to normal, the Rates Hall will be as spectacular as it was before the pandemic.

Special measures have been put in place to protect the historic buidling Credit: Manchester City Council

Councillor Bev Craig, Executive Member for Adult Health and Wellbeing for Manchester City Council, said: “In recent weeks the situation in Manchester has been improving but we cannot afford to be complacent. The transformation of a Grade 2 building into an asymptomatic testing site underlines that Covid-19 still poses a very real risk to our residents. I would urge everyone to keep playing their part and stick to Government guidelines so that one day we can return to normal.”

It is fantastic that the Hall will once again be used to carry out essential services for Mancunians. Councillor Bev Craig, Manchester City Council

Officer in Command of Rates Hall ATS, Lieutenant Lorenzo Bergamo Andreis, 10 Platoon Commander, said: “The Guardsmen have done a terrific job in converting the stunning Rates Hall into a fully functional Asymptomatic Covid Testing Site in such a short period of time. Manchester City Council have been pivotal in making this happen, ensuring we have the correct supplies available in order for us to execute our task. We look forward to opening tomorrow and I encourage all essential workers to make a booking, and pop in for a test.”