An eight-year-old boy has written a heart-felt poem in memory of Captain Sir Tom Moore.

Oliver Smith, from Runcorn, decided to put his thoughts about Sir Tom down on paper following the death of fundraising hero on Tuesday 2 February.

Captain Tom became a national hero after he raised almost £33 million for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden during the first lockdown.

The Second World War veteran was admitted to hospital on Sunday with breathing difficulties. Captain Sir Tom's daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, said her father had pneumonia for the last few weeks "and last week tested positive for Covid-19".

He died surrounded by his close family, with one more present on FaceTime.

OLIVER'S POEM:

Dear Captain Sir Tom Moore.

Thank you for everything you have done.

You were amazing and fun.

You helped the NHS.

You made some new friends.

Everyone loved you very much.

You were special and you never judged.

We will miss you, it makes me sad.

But you had a great life and this makes me glad.

You were 100 years old.

Once you were so bold!

Riding through the jungle on your own!

Where everything was overgrown!

You were brave and polite.

and you were so bright!

You’re a hero in my eye.

Fly high in the sky!