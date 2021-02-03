Video from Lancashire Police

Party-goers have been branded "unbelievably selfish" after around 30 were caught celebrating a birthday by police.

The students - who say they were "bored" and just wanted to "have fun" - will now face fines which total more than £17,000 following the raid on the house in Ormskirk, Lancashire, in the early hours of 31 January.

It is unbelievably selfish for anyone to believe they are exempt when so many law-abiding citizens have not seen their friends and family properly in almost a year. Supt Karen Edwards, Lancashire Police

In one exchange a police officer can be heard asking an attendee, "Should you be here?" to which the party-goer replies, "no, we shouldn't be".

When pushed further on why he was attending the party, the student replies, "Because we're bored and want to have fun" before explaining he had been in lockdown for "ages".

Police say the organiser will be given a £10,000 fine under new Coronavirus regulations, while nine others have been given fixed penalties of £800.

Lancashire Police said: "We attended the address on Wigan Road at around 2.45am and found around 30 people inside, believed to be students from Edge Hill University celebrating a birthday party.

"Several people fled the property on police arrival - including some out of a window - but the organiser of the party, a woman aged in her 20s, was located and will be issued with a £10,000 fixed penalty notice in due course."

Supt Karen Edwards said: "This party was a blatant breach of the current restrictions, which are in place to prevent the virus from spreading and to keep everybody safe.

"It is unbelievably selfish for anyone to believe they are exempt when so many law-abiding citizens have not seen their friends and family properly in almost a year.

"The people in attendance also gave no thought to the safety of the local community or the officers who had to attend to break up the gathering, not to mention the NHS which is under immense strain.

"It is also shocking that an officer reported being assaulted while dealing with the aftermath of the event."