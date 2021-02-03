Report by Granada Reports journalist Jahmal Williams Thomas

A drama school in Wigan has said it is committed to ensuring that its campus is "an inclusive institution where unlawful discrimination has no place".

It comes after a number of students claimed in September 2020 that they had been subjected to racist incidents across the Wigan and London campuses of the Academy of Live and Recorded Arts (ALRA).

The school also announced that headteacher Adrian Hall has left, alongside another senior member of staff mentioned in the complaints, however ALRA have said that the departures are not related to the complaints.

The academy haven't linked the departure of the principal Adrian Hall to the complaints of racism made by students

Last September ITV Granada Reports spoke to some of the students involved in these incidents as they called for change in the school in relation to how its black and Asian students were treated when reporting what had happened to them.

Now, the school has said that they have an 'Action Plan Against Racism' and have convened a Graduate Advisory Board in order to "develop a culture which is open and transparent" as well as a number of staffing changes across the school to better represent the students.

Lamin Touray, a former student who led a campaign to change the culture at the school says: "For us to be able to move forward we needed to see real, genuine change - for us to be able to get over the racial trauma, for people to move on with their lives in a more positive direction.

"I think, and I hope it'll be a safer space for black and Asian students and I believe it will be.

"I want people to be able to speak out without fear of retribution."

In a statement the Harry Cowd , Chair of Trustees ALRA, said: "We are very grateful for the contribution and work of our graduates, staff and freelance specialists in helping to create positive change over the past few months.

"We recognise there is more work to do, but consider we are making progress. "Over the last six months significant staff recruitment has been undertaken within the teaching faculty and further appointments are likely to be made in the months ahead.

"We continue to strive to support all of our graduates in their careers and hope to lead the way in actor training where every student can be shown a unique pathway into the industry."