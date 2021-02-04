Dog "violently" lifted off floor by lead three times in Bury - RSPCA appeal

The RSPCA is appealing for information to find the person who is seen to violently lift a dog off the floor with a lead around its neck on three occasions.

CCTV caught the incident on Hamilton Street in Bury on Sunday afternoon and the RSPCA are asking for information that helps them to identify then man.

The video shows the dog being yanked into the air three times and at one point the dog appears to hit some metal railings.

RSPCA inspector Danni Jennings said that she believes that the men lives in the local area.

She said: "I am appealing to see if anyone can recognise the two people in this video which witnesses described as a male and female aged in their thirties with a white dog. The dog could be a young Husky or retriever type dog - it is difficult to tell.

"Witnesses said it is the male who drags the dog up by the lead into the air on three occasions and he is wearing a distinctive grey and red jacket which I am hoping may help identify him. The other person wearing black is said to be a female.

"This is totally unacceptable behaviour and I fear the dog will have been terrified and hurt by this appalling treatment so I am keen to find the people in this video."

Anyone with information about the incident can call the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 123 8018.