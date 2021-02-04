An Oldham Council Nurse has been shortlisted for a national nursing award for her outstanding work supporting residents throughout the pandemic.

Gloria Beckett, a Lead Health Protection/Infection Prevention and Control Nurse, has reached the final of the Infection Prevention Nurse of the Year category in the British Journal of Nursing Awards.

Leading up Oldham’s community infection prevention programme, Ms Beckett has spent the past year facing the challenges brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ms Beckett has taken on various roles, including the responsibility of supporting Oldham’s care homes by ensuring they have good access to Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) as well as testing and that Covid outbreaks are dealt with effectively. Her role has also involved supporting other community services such as schools.

Ms Beckett also took it upon herself to deal with audits, prepare guidance for providers and constantly finds the time to support others around her.

Ms Beckett said: “This has been a very tough year for all but especially for care homes. Their dedication and willingness to work in partnership in Oldham has made my Infection Prevention & Control role so much easier than it could have been. Building these working relationships, engendering mutual respect and trust has been so rewarding.

Being able to support managers and businesses through the toughest times we have ever experienced has been a character building privilege. Gloria Beckett, Oldham Council's Lead Health Protection/Infection Prevention and Control Nurse

During this time, Gloria has taken the lead on flu planning and helped to make sure vaccines were delivered to all care homes within the borough before the end of October 2020.

Ms Beckett’s achievements have been recognised by other member’s of Oldham Council:

Oldham Council’s Director of Public Health Katrina Stephens said: “Gloria has been invaluable all through her time with Oldham Council but never more so than in the past year. The work she’s being doing throughout the borough has been vital in making sure we provide exceptional care for Oldham’s residents.

“Not only has she proven herself to be a critical part of our Coronavirus response, she has also taken the time to share this best practice beyond Oldham, and she is highly respected within the borough and more widely across Greater Manchester. Reaching the BJN finals for this category is well deserved recognition of her work.”

Oldham Council’s Strategic Director of Commissioning and Chief Operating Officer and Oldham Clinical Commissioning Group said: “This is throughout well deserved for Gloria. She’s a fantastic individual and Oldham is lucky to have her. We appreciate her work and wish her good luck in the final.”

A virtual ceremony will take place on Monday 8 March at 7pm where the winner will be announced. Stream the ceremony here: https://www.bjnawards.co.uk/