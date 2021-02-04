Three arrested after seven bulldog puppies stolen from home in Wigan

Three people have been arrested by the police after seven puppies were stolen in Wigan.

Officers were called following a report of a burglary on Shelly Street in Leigh on February 2 at 2.30am.

The seven English Bulldogs were found in Liverpool after receiving a report of puppies being carried into a house on Marina Avenue, Merseyside.

Sergeant Gareth Mark, of GMP's Wigan district, said: "Thanks to a vital report from a member of the public, the puppies have been rightfully returned to their owner after they were taken in Wigan.

"Their owners were understandably worried but thankfully, an eagle-eyed member of the public helped us to return them home."

A woman, 20, and two men, 21, were arrested on suspicion of burglary and have since been released pending further investigation.

Enquiries are on-going into the incident and police urge anybody with information to call 101, quoting incident number 602 of February 3 2021, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.