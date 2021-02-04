Two Liverpool care homes earmarked for closure to remain open

Two Liverpool care homes which were set to close are to remain open and will be transferred to another operator.

Brushwood care home in Speke and Millvina care home in Everton were due to close after their provider Shaw Healthcare said that they were no longer viable due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The homes will now be taken over by Bloomcare, meaning that families will no longer have to find new places to live for residents.

The homes had only opened in October 2019 and the announcement that they would close in the summer caused families to launch a campaign to keep them open.

Liverpool City Council have said that staff will transfer to the new operator on their current terms and conditions, and existing residents will have their care protected with no top-up fees.

Acting Mayor, Councillor Wendy Simon, said: "I know there was a huge amount of concern from residents and relatives about the proposed closure of the homes, and this news will come as a great relief to them.

"We have been working hard behind the scenes over the last few months to identify a new operator committed to the long term future of both sites and we are delighted to have reached an agreement with Bloomcare."

Audrey Tan, Operations Director at Bloomcare, said: "We are thrilled to be able to incorporate the operation of Millvina and Brushwood into our company vision of providing excellence in dementia care across the North West.

"It is our pleasure to be able to provide the continuity of care needed during these challenging times.

"We are honoured for the opportunity to steward Brushwood and Millvina, and we look forward to building on the existing relationships within the community and welcoming all staff and residents to our Bloomcare family."