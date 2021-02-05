Bolton couple re-united in care home after almost a year apart

Video credit: Lever Edge Care Home

A Bolton couple who have been married for over 60 years have been reunited a year after they last saw each other.

Stanley and Mavis Harbour have not been able to see each other due to Covid restrictions at Stanley's care home, however, Mavis has now moved into the home meaning that the couple could be reunited.

Stanley, 83, moved into Lever Edge care Home in September 2019 after his dementia progressed.

Mavis decided to move into the home a few weeks ago after falling ill herself and was able to re-unite with her husband after a 14-day isolation period.

Credit: Lever Edge Care Home

Stanley, who presented his wife with a bouquet of flowers, said: "I couldn’t believe it when I saw Mavis. It was like a dream."

Mavis said: "I was very pleased to see Stanley. I’ve missed him so much that I got overwhelmed and just cried.

"I’m so happy. I never want to be away from him again. I feel lost without him."

Mavis added: "We’ve had a very good marriage. They key to a good marriage is compromise. Always talk things through.

"We had our first child together at 23 and have lived very happily."

Lisa Martin, home manager at Lever Edge Care Home, said: "We were so pleased to reunite Stanley and Mavis. There wasn’t a dry eye in the room when she was finally able to see her beloved Stanley again."