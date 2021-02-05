Manchester United fans asked not to gather at Old Trafford for Munich memorial

Manchester United fans are being asked not to gather at Old Trafford to mark the anniversary of the Munich Air Disaster because of the UK lockdown.

Normally, a memorial service is held at the stadium on February 6 to remember those who lost their lives in the tragedy 63 years ago.

On that day in 1958, 23 were killed in a plane crash at Munich airport, including eight members of the Manchester United team who were travelling back from a European Cup tie against Red Star Belgrade.

Thousands of people usually gather in Manchester and Munich each year to pay their respects, but this year fans are being asked to watch an online pre-recorded service at home.

The service will be broadcast at quarter to three on Saturday afternoon.

Usually fans would gather in their thousands outside Old Trafford for the memorial service, this year they are being asked to watch online. Credit: PA

United players will wear black armbands and lay wreaths ahead of their games this weekend.

Speaking at a press conference this morning, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said "It's only the fourth time the game is played on the actual anniversary and it's important that we put on a fitting performance and hopefully we can honour them with a result."

"It's such an important part of our history and the spirit of the club.

"We have, of course, spoken to the players who've come into the club, who've not been here and been part of this anniversary.

"It's a big day for everyone and it's always been an emotional day for everyone at the club.

"Hopefully we can put a team out that shows the Man United spirit.

"Of course we have six, seven of the academy graduates and hopefully they'll lead us on."

Details of the online service can be found here.