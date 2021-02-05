Mum and three children flee house after suspected arson attack

A family home in Liverpool was engulfed in flames in a suspected arson attack while a mum and three children were inside.Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the blaze on Dingle Lane, Liverpool, which is believed to have been started deliberately.Fire crews, police and paramedics were called the fire at the family's home at around 8.15am on Friday.On arrival they found the hallway of the property to be well alight.A mum and three children were inside at the time and managed to escape unharmed, police said.However, two people were given oxygen by fire crews and one was taken to hospital for further assessment by North West Ambulance Service.Detective Inspector Jennie Beck, of Merseyside Police, said: "At this stage we believe the fire was started deliberately."Although thankfully no-one in the family was hurt, it is incredibly distressing to imagine what a mother and her children must have gone through when they realised their house was on fire and they had to escape."I would urge anyone who has information about the fire to contact us as soon as possible. Your footage, descriptions or other information could be vital in finding those responsible - so please come forward and we'll do the rest."Anyone with information is asked to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter, 'Merseyside Police Contact Centre' on Facebook, call 101 or the independent charity @CrimestoppersUK anonymously, on 0800 555 111, with reference 182.