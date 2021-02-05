A Northwich homeowner is planning to demolish their house - and rebuild an exact replica.

They say flooding has become a yearly occurrence, and so have decided to rebuild the house raised up two feet higher than it currently is.

In the submission, agents Deluxe Architecture said: "This is our clients home and as can be understood, living under the threat of flood on what seems to be a yearly occurrence does not bode well on the health of any person living in these circumstances.

"This aside, the regularity of the floods are now affecting the ability to adequately insure and therefore reducing any possibility of resale in the future. Our clients have been resident for over 20 years and the property has family ties beyond that."Over recent years flooding has become more regular and the severity of the flooding has been beyond anything imagined at the original construction date of the properties."It is our proposal to demolish the existing property and rebuild it to the same plan and design. The new building will be set at a level of 600mm [60cm, 2 ft]."

Council records show that the application was submitted on January 27 - just days after water levels reached their peak in Northwich in the wake of Storm Christoph.

In the aftermath of the floods, councillors have called for more investment into the town’s ageing drainage system, and a petition to implement an action plan was signed by more than 1,000 residents.