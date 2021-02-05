Preston crash: Teenager dies and three others injured

A young man has died and three others have been injured in a crash in Preston last night.

The 18-year-old man was killed when a grey BMW 1 Series collided with a roundabout opposite the Hesketh Arms pub on New Hall Lane, causing the car to overturn and collide with the entrance to a cemetery at around 10.50pm last night.

The man was a passenger in the car, with the 17-year-old driver in a critical condition in hospital with serious head and neck injuries.

Two other passengers in the car, aged 18 and 19, were also seriously injured, according to Lancashire Police.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward by calling call 101 quoting incident reference 1583 of February 4th.

They have also asked that anyone circulating images of the crash on social media to take them down as they are distressing for the families involved.