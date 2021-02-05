Video report by Lise McNally

*Names have been changed

A young mother who could have lost custody of her two children as soon as they were born says she owes "everything" to a new approach social services is taking in Lancashire. Instead of taking children into care, the new Family Safeguarding Service sees social workers helping families to work out their issues at home, whenever it's safe to do so.

The focus is on the entire family unit, where team will work alongside psychologists and mental health workers, domestic abuse and recovery practitioners, so parents can access all the support they need in one place.

Social workers will help families build a better future in their own home. Credit: PA

Before going through the scheme, Julie* was a young expectant mother, her partner struggling with cannabis use.

She could have lost everything she loved, had her babies taken into care.

Everything goes through your mind when you hear something like that, that you're going to lose your kids, that you might not get them back, that you might never seen them again Julie

But Julie and her partner have turned their life around, and are now raising two thriving toddlers.

Through Lancashire County Council, the family were given addiction therapy, mental health support, and parenting classes.

Julie says it was her children's presence that inspired them all to make lasting changes.

She said "Some of it was challenging, I will admit, and some of it was hard work. But our kids got us through that - and they're always safe, healthy, well-fed, happy, running around little children."

"We're doing amazingly, just looking up and onwards for the future, we've come so far, and to anyone that feels they cant do it, they can."

The scheme is thought to be the first of it's kind in the North West.

More than 2000 children are currently in care across Lancashire.

The council hopes this new approach will cut that down by 10% a year.

Well it's really exciting, I can't tell you, every professional that you talk to all tell you that this is something they've wanted to do for a long time, and they know it works. There is lots of evidence that once you start on that cycle of separating children from their families, you get repeat behaviours which could have been avoided. Cllr Phillippa Williamson, Lancashire County Council

County Councillor Phillippa Williamson added that children's safety remains the number one priority, and social services would still intervene if there was any concern about their welfare.

