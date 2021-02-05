Stockport Spider-Man to take on his biggest challenge yet

Video report and article by Sarah Rogers.

Jason Baird has been known as the Stockport Spider-Man for almost a year. The dad of two has been weaving his web of joy around the streets of the town by dressing up as the superhero to cheer children up.

The martial arts instructor has backflipped his way through three lockdowns, one photo even got Royal approval making into an exhibition about life in lockdown, but Jason is gearing up to take on his biggest challenge yet.

This photo made it into the Hold Still exhibition capturing life in lockdown

I'm just a normal guy, a family guy, I'm a father, I've got two children, just a normal guy from Stockport, but it's turned into something that's leaving a legacy. Jason Baird

This weekend Jason, who admits he was never into running will take on an ultramarathon of 50 miles round the streets of Stockport to raise funds for youth suicide prevention charity Papyrus. The charity says suicide is the biggest killer of under 35's in the UK.

200 school children are lost to suicide each year.

But he won't be alone in his challenge, Jason says they're turning Stockport into a socially distanced comic book with Batman, Wonder Woman and Iron Man coming out to accompany him on different legs of the journey. He'll also be supported by his friend Andrew Baldock who also dressed up as Spider-Man to raise funds for charity.

Jason Baird and his two children

Jason says he's struggled with his own mental health and lost a friend to suicide during the first lockdown so the cause is very close to his own heart. He hopes his latest challenge can raise awareness, money and of course some smiles along the way.

Find out how to support Jason here.