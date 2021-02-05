Tameside man jailed for 22 years after sexually abusing young girls

A man from Tameside have been jailed for over 20 years after he was found guilty of sexually abusing two young girls.

Peter Fogg, 61, was found guilty of three counts of rape, attempted rape, six counts of indecent assault and seven counts of gross indecency with a child - all relating to abuse inflicted on two girls between 1971 and 1982.

One of Fogg's victims came forward in 2018 to report the abuse and he was arrested and charged later that year.

Detective Inspector Zoe MacDonald of GMP's Tameside division said: "I welcome today's sentence and hope this sends a message to any victims who are suffering in silence that we will thoroughly investigate sexual offences against children and do everything we can to bring those offenders to justice, no matter how long ago the offences took place.

"The two women in this case have demonstrated immense bravery in disclosing what happened to them and I commend their strength for being able to come forward decades on to help put Fogg finally behind bars."

Greater Manchester Police are encouraging anyone who may be a historic victim of sexual abuse to come forward confidentially via the Greater Manchester Rape Crisis organisation.