A grandfather has become the oldest man to complete a solo row across the Atlantic - completing the journey in 56 days.

Frank Rothwell, 70, undertook the massive 3,000 challenge from Tenerife to Antigua, to raise money for Alzheimer's Research UK.

The fundraiser from Oldham set off on the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge on 12 December, and had planned to reach the Caribbean island on Valentine's Day, to reunite with his wife Julie.

But incredibly Frank finished more than a week ahead of schedule, on 6 February, and could be heard shouting out for his wife as he crossed the line.

Frank was one of just eight solo rowers competing in the competition, known as the world's toughest row, and came in 18th place - making him the oldest to ever take part.

The adventurer, who has sailed the Atlantic three times, and climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, spent the 56 days at sea in a boat named 'Never Too Old'.

He carries his own food and supplies through the journey, making the boat weigh around half a tonne.

Before he set off he said: "It will be tough, but my motto is 'you're never too old!'"

He has so far raised more than £640,000 for Alzheimer's UK - but hopes to make it to £1million.

