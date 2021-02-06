Testing in Southport for the South African strain of coronavirus is being extended after a second case was identified.

The case, which is not being linked to the first, was picked up following random sequencing of previous positive Covid-19 PCR tests.

As a result, the council say targeted testing, similar to that in Norwood, will now also be carried out in the Cambridge and Dukes wards.

This not a case of the COVID variant being identified through the dedicated ‘surge’ testing we have started this week. It appears to be an unconnected, historic case that has been picked up through somebody developing coronavirus symptoms and booking a PCR test as they should have done at one of the existing test sites. Cllr Ian Maher, Sefton Council Leader

The extra testing will effect around 9,000 residents and 12,000 homes, with mobile testing units set up to help.

Delivery and collection of home testing kits will also be rolled out in the new areas.

Councillor Ian Maher added: "So far I have been pleased to see how positive local residents and businesses in the Norwood area have reacted to the news about the South African variant by willingly participating in this important testing programme.

"I am confident people in the two new wards identified will work with us to help prevent its spread in the same way."

Once the dedicated testing measures are in place, we will be encouraging everyone aged over 16 within it the areas affected to get a test. Margaret Jones, Sefton Council Director of Public Health

Testing in the Norwood ward, which started on Wednesday 3 February, will continue over the weekend.

WHERE CAN I GET A TEST IN NORWOOD?