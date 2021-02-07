The mum of a baby boy found dead in woods at a golf course has still not been located police say.

Dog walkers discovered the boy in a wooded area at the side of a footpath close to the 16th green, at Brackenwood golf course in Bebington, in Wirral, on Friday 29 January.

It is believed the full-term baby may have been there for some weeks before being discovered.

But, despite carrying out extensive enquiries officers say they are no closer to working out who the parents of the baby are.

Merseyside Police says it has been working with the local authority and health and social care colleagues, and is now looking into whether, due to the close proximity of the golf course to the M53, the mum may live outside the Merseyside area, possibly in Cheshire or North Wales.

We know there has been a huge outpouring of sympathy from the local community and we hope that the public will continue to assist our efforts in trying to trace the baby's mum. Detective Chief Inspector Judith Blease

Detective Chief Inspector Judith Blease added: "Our enquiries have been continuing throughout the week and we are working closely with our colleagues in health and social care as it is vital that we are able to find the mum and check on her welfare.

"We believe she will also be able to help us to piece together what happened leading up to the baby's discovery. "Being so close to the motorway means there is a possibility that the mum lives outside of Merseyside, possibly in the Cheshire or North Wales area, and our enquiries remain ongoing. "If mum is reading this then I would ask her to please come forward and speak to us. We can give her the help, support and if necessary medical intervention, she may need and reunite the baby with his family so that he can be put to rest."