Report by Jennifer Buck

It is more than two weeks since a sink hole opened up on Walmer Street in Abbey Hey, swallowing up a car and causing two houses to collapse.

The driver of the car had to be rescued by emergency services and now contractors are trying to salvage what personal belongings they can from the houses.

Four houses are being demolished after the homes gave way the morning after heavy rain and flooding caused by Storm Christoph.

Bernie Scanlon has lived in her house for 26 years, it is next door to one of the houses that collapsed.

I was in one big panic, I could hear the masonry cracking. As I was running out the back I could see the plaster where the ceiling and the wall meet, that started splitting off. Bernie Scanlon, Resident

A total of 17 houses were evacuated, residents are staying in hotels and being offered financial support.

Since the night of Storm Christoph, the evacuated residents have been provided on-going emergency funding and accommodation to ensure they are properly looked after. The Council has also offered further support for those with children, along with help with food and clothes, and mental health support. Cllr Nigel Murphy, Deputy Leader of Manchester City Council

74 year old Deirdre Lloyd lives across the road from the collapsed houses and has only returned home briefly to pick up a few personal belongings. She is hoping to retrieve the more sentimental items that cannot be replaced.

A lot of my mother and grandmothers things are in the house that have sentimental value, their tea sets and things that mean a lot to me. Deirdre Lloyd, Resident

A full investigation is underway into what caused the collapse on 21 January.

The cause of the sinkhole remains unknown and will likely take some weeks of investigation to understand what happened, but we will continue to keep residents up to date as much as possible. Cllr Nigel Murphy, Deputy Leader of Manchester City Council

It is a nervous wait for the residents at an already difficult time.