Baby boy in hospital after being mauled by dog in Merseyside park

A 17-month-old baby boy is in hospital after he was attacked by a dog at a park in Liverpool. Police were called to Marian Gardens, in Netherton, to reports of the baby being attacked by a dog at around 1.25pm yesterday (Sunday).The breed of dog involved in the incident was a Staffy Bull Bullmastiff, police confirmed.Emergency services, including a number of police cars and an air ambulance, were called to the scene following the attack.

Emergency services were called to Marian Gardens in Netherton Credit: Liverpool Echo

Officers said the little boy suffered a leg injury after being bitten by the dog.The dog has been seized by police and its owner will be questioned.A Merseyside police spokesperson said yesterday: "Emergency services were called to reports that a baby had been attacked by a dog."At around 1.25pm police received reports that a 17-month-old baby boy was bitten on the leg by a dog."The baby has been taken to hospital by air ambulance to be treated for a non-life threatening leg injury."The dog has been seized and its owner will be questioned by police. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing."