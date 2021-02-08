An elderly couple, who had been together since falling in love as childhood sweethearts, have died with coronavirus within days of each other.

Margaret and Derek Firth, both 91, were married for 70 years having originally met at age 14. The pair, from Partington, passed away at Trafford General Hospital.

They had originally been admitted to Wythenshawe Hospital before Margaret was moved separately. Doctors eventually arranged for them to be together at Trafford General because they feared Margaret did not have long left.

When they were reunited, Margaret asked her husband: "Where've you been?"

From then she seemed to get better, it seemed to give her a boost. It was quite a sad moment, but it was really lovely that they were both there together Barbara Smith, Margaret and Derek's Daughter

Margaret and Derek had been married since 1950 Credit: MEN Syndication

Derek died first with Margaret passing away three days later. Both had been taken into hospital for other health issues, but later caught coronavirus.

The couple had five children, 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.