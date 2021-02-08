Man dies in house roof collapse during building work in Lancashire

A man has died after the roof of a house collapsed during building work in Bolton-le-Sands near Lancaster.

Emergency crews were called to reports of two men being injured at Church Brow, just before 1pm today.

One man, in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man, in his 40s, was taken to hospital by air ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

Officers say they are investigating the cause of the collapse and working alongside the Health and Safety Executive.