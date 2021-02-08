Police charge man over assault on officer enforcing virus restrictions

Police have charged a man with assaulting an emergency worker after an incident connected to coronavirus restrictions in Manchester.

Lucjan Domanski, 39 and from Chapel Street in Levenshulme, will appear before magistrates on Tuesday.

Greater Manchester Police say they responded to reports of "non-compliance with Covid-19 restrictions by a café" on Burnage Lane in the city on Sunday, and one of their officers was assaulted and injured in the process.