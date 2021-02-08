Greater Manchester Police say they are investigating a video circulating on social media, which appears to show a man being struck by a police officer.

Police were responding to reports of a Covid breach of '100 people in a cafe' in Burnage, Manchester at just after 12pm on Sunday, when the incident took place.

GMP say officers attempted to engage with individuals and disperse people at the cafe, which has not yet been identified by police, and an officer was assaulted.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault of an emergency worker and resisting arrest. He remains in custody for questioning.

A number of people were handed fixed penalty notices.