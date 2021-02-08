Detectives are seeking justice for six children, who are growing up without a father, after an unsolved murder in Liverpool.

James Taylor, 34, was shot dead two years ago near the city centre. He had been parked in Addison Street, waiting to pick-up his daughter from a youth club.

Mr Taylor's murder deprived six children of their father Credit: Merseyside Police

Since his murder, police have arrested 13 people but no-one has been charged. Officers believe the killers were in a black Ford Fiesta which was found burned out nearby, 15 minutes later.

Detectives believe the killers were in a black Ford Fiesta found burned out nearby Credit: Liverpool Echo Syndication