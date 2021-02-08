Police plea over unsolved murder of father-of-six in Liverpool
Detectives are seeking justice for six children, who are growing up without a father, after an unsolved murder in Liverpool.
James Taylor, 34, was shot dead two years ago near the city centre. He had been parked in Addison Street, waiting to pick-up his daughter from a youth club.
Since his murder, police have arrested 13 people but no-one has been charged. Officers believe the killers were in a black Ford Fiesta which was found burned out nearby, 15 minutes later.
As time moves on our resolve to solve this crime does not waver, and we remain hopeful that people who hold information may come forward. They may now be in a different situation and feel more confident in speaking up. Please do so, for James’s loved ones, and to make all our streets safer.