Jackie Weaver entered the nation's hearts last week after her calm handling of a chaotic parish council Zoom meeting went viral.

She became an overnight internet sensation and has joked about her future appearances on screen. Now, Andrew Lloyd Webber has performed a song for her.

The Academy Award-winning composer posted the song - which has been co-written with Don Black and performed alongside Carrie Hope Fletcher - on Twitter and Instagram.

The lyrics in the song say "When you're stuck in a tunnel and can't see a way out, thank the Lord there's a Jackie Weaver about."

Jackie Weaver, Jackie Weaver, Britain's answer to the American dream. Lyrics in "A song for Jackie Weaver, we all love you!"

One Twitter user wrote: "How much fun did you two have recording this? Hilarious!"

Another user commented: "Read the sheet music! READ IT AND UNDERSTAND IT!!!"

Jackie Weaver has also become the subject of Handforth Parish Council: The Musical, posted on YouTube by comedy music act Flo and Joan.

How did Jackie Weaver become an internet sensation?

Jackie Weaver hosted a meeting of Handforth Parish Council in which councillors lost their cool and traded insults, leading to her kicking chairman Brian Tolver off the Zoom call.

A clip of the December 10 meeting, which was put on Twitter on Thursday (February 4), had been viewed more than three million times by Friday morning, much to the shock of Ms Weaver.

The clip has now been viewed over 5.5 million times on Twitter alone.

The meeting of the parish council in Cheshire marked the second time Mr Tolver had been removed, having previously been evicted from the earlier 7pm planning and environment committee call.

In the 7.30pm extraordinary meeting, Mr Tolver told Ms Weaver, chief officer of the Cheshire Association of Local Councils (ChALC), to "stop talking", and added: "You have no authority here."

Jackie Weaver spoke to ITV Granada Reports and told us that she did in fact, have the authority in the Zoom meeting.

Councillor Brian Tolver told us Jackie Weaver was acting outside the law and that caused the angry reaction by some of his colleagues. Councillor Aled Brewerton has indicated he will be releasing a statement.