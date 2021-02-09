Boy, 15, and two others arrested after illegal house party is raided

Three people were arrested and others fined for Covid-19 breaches after an illegal house party was broken up.Police were called to an address on Breccia Gardens in St Helens, following reports of a gathering at around 8.30pm on Friday.Fines were issued to those inside, but one man allegedly refused to leave the area and obstructed officers. Following a number of warnings, he was detained and taken to a police station for questioning.Two more people initially left the address after being issued with fines but returned and were arrested.Police have called those who attended the party "selfish" and described their actions as "astonishing."A 20-year-old man from Neston was arrested on suspicion of breach of the peace, obstructing police and a Covid breach.He remains under investigation.A 20-year-old man from Birkenhead, Wirral and a 15-year-old boy from Birkenhead, Wirral were arrested to prevent a further breach of the peace.Two other men were issued with fines for Covid breaches.

Matt Drennan, community policing inspector of Merseyside Police said: “Our enquiries are ongoing but in the meantime, I’d like to reiterate our commitment to responding to any such gathering, and with infection rates remaining high in St Helens."It’s astonishing for most people in our communities that a small minority of people continue to act in such a selfish way during a pandemic, which has affected us all and continues to put the NHS and the lives of vulnerable people at great risk.“There are reasons to be hopeful, and to believe these frustrating times will look brighter soon, but the more we’re called to such incidents the greater the risk of prolonging everyone’s pain."Progress is being made with vaccinations but we still need to do everything we can to protect our communities, the NHS and our own frontline staff."You can report any matters concerning Covid-19 and the current legislation to us @MerPolCC or through Merseyside Police’s website https://www.merseyside.police.uk/.