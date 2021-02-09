Video report by David Chisnall

Manchester United manager, Casey Stoney, has said the racism directed at her player Lauren James is 'disgusting'. She added it was 'gut wrenching' that the 19-year-old accepts the abuse as being normal.

James, the sister of Chelsea ace Reece, was sent a comment which contained the monkey emoji on Instagram this week.

The forward striker is one of a number of North West footballers who have been recently targeted online. Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Axel Tuanzebe have also been the subject of recent racial abuse.

Casey Stoney is demanding the Government and social media companies to do more to tackle the problem. It follows similar calls by The Football Association who have said ''enough is enough.''

An FA statement read: "It has been yet another weekend where players are facing discriminatory abuse and having to deal with anonymous keyboard warriors who hide in a world of impunity. At The FA, we believe that enough is enough.

"We will continue to do everything we can to stamp discrimination out of the game, but we implore government to act quickly and bring in the appropriate legislation so this abuse has real-life consequences.

"Social media companies need to step up and take accountability and action to ban abusers from their platforms, gather evidence that can lead to prosecution and support making their platforms free from this type of abhorrent abuse.

"We stand with Lauren James, Axel Tuanzebe and every victim of discrimination in all its forms. It's time for change."

Taking to Instagram, Lauren James thanked the public for their support and added: ''unfortunately it’s not the first time and won’t be the last, but we don’t have to just accept it.''

Full Instagram post: