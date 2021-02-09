Video report by Paul Crone.

A man from Southport has come up with a novel way to raise money for charity, while bringing cheer to the town's locals.

Steve Hoskins has converted a former fairground dodgem into a mobility scooter to create the ultimate ''bumper scooter.''

The 64-year-old, who is recovering from prostate cancer, will be cruising up and down the prom in the coming weeks in a bid to raise thousands for Prostate Cancer UK.

Speaking to Paul Crone, Steve said:

These charities rely on things like this and people to go out there and actually do something. We have already raised a few hundred pounds but that's nothing like what we're aiming at. We're aiming at thousands not hundreds.

Steve's bumper scooter facts

Speed limit: 8 MPH

Dodgem origins: Brighton

Dodgem year: 1973