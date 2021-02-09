The Southport man raising money for charity by cruising around in 'bumper scooter'
Video report by Paul Crone.
A man from Southport has come up with a novel way to raise money for charity, while bringing cheer to the town's locals.
Steve Hoskins has converted a former fairground dodgem into a mobility scooter to create the ultimate ''bumper scooter.''
The 64-year-old, who is recovering from prostate cancer, will be cruising up and down the prom in the coming weeks in a bid to raise thousands for Prostate Cancer UK.
Speaking to Paul Crone, Steve said:
These charities rely on things like this and people to go out there and actually do something. We have already raised a few hundred pounds but that's nothing like what we're aiming at. We're aiming at thousands not hundreds.
Steve's bumper scooter facts
Speed limit: 8 MPH
Dodgem origins: Brighton
Dodgem year: 1973