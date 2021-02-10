A 10-year-old girl who is deaf is being hailed a heroine after saving her family from a fire.

Daisy Potter was asleep with her older siblings in Kirkby on Merseyside when the blaze broke out.

The little girl was alerted by a smoke alarm and the smell of burning, so rushed to wake her brother and sister. And the children - and their two dogs - got out the house safely.

Daisy's mum, Clare, had not long popped out of their home in Kirkby when the fire happened last week.

The fire was caused by an electric fire attached to the wall. Credit: Liverpool Echo

The blaze had taken hold of the entire living room caused by an electric fire attached to the wall.Clare said: "My little girl, Daisy, has special needs and she wears a bone conductive band for her hearing.She was in bed and she heard the smoke alarm going off even though she wasn't wearing her band."

"She ran along the landing to Beth's room and as she opened the door there was thick smoke and couldn't see anything and said, 'Beth Beth, I think Alfie's burned the waffles'." Claire, Daisy's mum

Clare said her eldest daughter, who had been asleep, saw the smoke coming up the stairs and flew out of bed grabbing Alfie and Daisy - and their two dogs - and got everyone out the house to safety.Unfortunately for the family, the house wasn't insured but Clare said she is just grateful her children are safe.She said: "I don't know where to go after here. People say 'didn't you have insurance' and I did until last October when a letter arrived saying a direct debit failed. I'd put it on top of the unit to deal with it later, and with home schooling and the kids, I just didn't get roundto it."

A fundraising page has been set-up to help the family rebuild their home. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Clare's cousin, Joanne, has set up a fundraising page for the family to try and raise money for the repairs to their home.Despite everything that's happened, Clare says she's just grateful that her children got out safe and that Daisy - who has a developmental delay and partially deaf - was the one able to raise the alarm just in time.