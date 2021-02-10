Bob Lang is setting out on a year long challenge to walk 10 miles, every day for 365 days.

The 70 year old, who is a family friend of Manchester City and England captain Steph Houghton, has taken on the challenge to raise awareness of Motor Neurone Disease, which is a condition Steph's husband Stephen was diagnosed with in 2018.

Bob said: "She's my daughters best friend, they grew up together, I've known her since she was a toddler, lovely girl, lovely family, she's like having another daughter really. Her husband got diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease, I met him before he was diagnosed, and he's such a lovely bloke, you know some footballers get a bad name, he played for Liverpool, for Bradford, even when he comes up he just wants to know about your family, he doesn't say anything about his illness."

Stephen is a former Liverpool and Bolton player. The 32 year old was forced to retire from football after being diagnosed with the degenerative condition that affects the brain and nerves.

Stephen and his friend Chris Rimmer

He's since set up the Darby Rimmer Foundation with his close friend Chris Rimmer to raise awareness of the illness which affects 5,000 adults in the UK.

Stuff like what Bob is doing is allows us to get out there again, to raise more money, and obviously the most important thing is that we keep pushing to help support individuals. Steph Houghton

Bob and his dog Barney are committed to completing their challenge whatever the weather.

To help them along their way they were sent a special message from Steph who said both she and Stephen are proud and thankful for all they are doing.