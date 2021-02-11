Look who's back: Tracey Neville takes up key role at Thunder

Video report by David Chisnall

Manchester Thunder will begin the defence of their Super League crown when the new netball season gets underway tomorrow [12 Feb].

The 2019 champions still hold the title after coronavirus forced last season to be cancelled. Their hopes of retaining the league crown has been boosted by the return of former head coach Tracey Neville MBE who is now the team's Performance Operations Director. As well as working alongside Director of Netball and Head Coach Karen Greig on matchdays, she will join the club’s Board and be responsible for developing and putting in place the franchise’s performance strategy.

Tracey Neville MBE led the England Roses to victory in the Commonwealth Games

Tracey Neville was Thunder’s head coach between 2011 and 2015 and won the Superleague title in 2012 and 2014. She was appointed to lead the England Netball national side in 2015 and took the team to Commonwealth Games glory in 2018 when the Roses won gold. She stepped down following the Netball World Cup in 2019 and has taken a year out of the sport following the birth of her son, Nev. The 44-year-old is looking forward to returning to her old stomping ground.

Nearly two years out and I think this is a great place at Manchester Thunder to start with one of my best friend's Karen Greig. I feel that they've got some world class players there who will challenge me this particular season so really really enjoying myself. Tracey Neville

All matches will either be on tv or live streamed and many see that as a positive step forward.

While netball aims to grab hold of this opportunity, Manchester Thunder aim to keep hold of the Super League trophy.