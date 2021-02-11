Plans to build 'village' for homeless people under Manchester's railway arches

Video report by Victoria Grimes

A Manchester-based charity, Embassy, is planning to create a new community to help the city’s homeless and vulnerable men get back on their feet.

The Embassy Village will provide up to 40 new permanent modular homes, made from repurposed shipping containers.

It will be located on a self-contained, currently derelict site below the railway arches between the Bridgewater Canal and River Irwell in Manchester city centre.

The plans also include a Village Hall, which will become a communityhub and training and mentoring facility for residents

Consultation on a planning application is underway.