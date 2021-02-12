Blackburn Rovers captain Elliott Bennett has called for social media apps to introduce a safe zone to protect users from abusive posts from anonymous accounts.

Rovers, and Lancashire rivals Preston North End, joined in their condemnation of social media hate after death threats were sent to referee Mike Dean and his family, while Manchester United stars Axel Tuanzebe and Lauren James became the latest players to receive racist abuse.

Blackburn Rovers captain, Elliott Bennett

Preston boss Alex Neil says the punishments for online abuse should include time in prison.

Preston Manager, Alex Neil

Analysis by Chris Hall - Sports Correspondent

Listening to Elliott’s potential solution, you may wonder why social media companies don’t go even further and ban anonymous social media accounts altogether. Then every abusive post could be traced back to a real person.

Indeed, Elliott’s initial hope was to only allow verified accounts, which can only be opened if you provide identification, such as passport details.

Social media companies say the problem with that is that, in many countries, official identification is a privilege which poorer parts of the population don’t have.

They believe you’d be locking out communities – often women and people of colour - for whom social media provides an important voice as well as a connection to the wider world.

That’s one of the reasons why there hasn’t been a quick fix to this problem and why solutions so far have been reactive rather than proactive.