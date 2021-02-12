Father and son take on epic run in memory of 'Wonder Woman' mum

A Salford dad is taking on the challenge of running 72 miles in 24 hours to raise money for the people that looked after his 'Wonder Woman' mum until she passed away from cancer.

Tracy Prady died last April from bowel cancer after living with the disease for 5 years. She was cared for by staff at the Christie in Manchester.

Jack and his mum Tracy

Today (Feb 12th) would have been Tracy's birthday, and that's the day her son, Jack chose to start his challenge. Jack's dad Phil Prady is hoping to be by his son's side throughout most, if not all of his journey.

The event will be a special one, it not only provides an opportunity to build momentum with the Christie Charity, but the journey will be held on my Mum's birthday, mapped around special locations that symbolise my Mum's life and journey. Jack Prady

Jack has been training during the freezing weather to prepare himself for the run around his local area of Worsley that will take in locations of significance to his mum.

Phil and Jack Prady with his son.

He said that throughout his mum's journey the family "got to witness first hand the world-class cancer service, delivered by doctors and nurses who we now call friends."

Find out more on Jack's fundraising page here.