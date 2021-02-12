DJ Nadia Lucy is passionate about her hometown Padiham in Lancashire and says it plays a big part in her music.

She chose the historic Gawthorpe Hall to shoot her first-ever video for her latest track 'Hole in my heart' which is released on Valentine's Day, It features one of the top soul singer's Sharlene Hector on vocals.

She also chose Padiham dancer and singer Jolie Forrest to star in the video, which was shot by Lancashire film-maker Kevin Furber.

"The setting was perfect. I am blown away with the end result, it just looks great and I can't wait for its release. It's a big thank you for all the amazing support I receive locally," she said.

The producer admits she's absolutely 'gutted' she didn't make a video for 'Sunshine Everyday' her biggest hit yet.

The track went to number one in the Beatport charts for house music during the first lockdown, up against Fat Boy Slim and one of her heroes Hannah Wants.

Hopefully,we'll have another chart -opper and we can then definitely do a video for 'Sunshine Everyday' part two. DJ Nadia Lucy

The DJ combines her music with a full-time job working with children in care and says they are her best critics.

She plays all of her new music to youngsters first and says they can be 'brutal' but if they don't like the song she listens to them.

She started out as a DJ six years ago, taking a course, 'Make me a DJ' in Manchester. She says she's had incredible support from those in the industry giving their time to help her craft her skills.

She did a season in Ibiza where she was dubbed a 'Star of Tomorrow' and has played in Madrid, Berlin and the States.

But her biggest dream is to play her local festival 'Beat-Herder near Sawley in the Ribble Valley which attracts fans from around the UK.

She's signed to Koda Records and has nine new songs ready to release and is hoping to capitalise on her No 1.

She says her Lancashire roots can be heard in her music, bringing energy and a huge smile to get people on the dance floor, even if that's just in their kitchen during lockdown but she can't wait to gig again.

You can find some of the other Granada Introducing artists here: The Lathums, Red Rum Club, Fuzzy Sun, Megan Louise, No Hot Ashes, LIINES, Ruby Tuesdays, Prose, Lady Ice, [ K S R ] and KinKai