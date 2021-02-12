How to celebrate Chinese New Year in lockdown

When is Chinese New Year?

This year Chinese New Year falls on Friday 12th February 2021. It is the Chinese cultures most important festival.

The date changes every year because it follows the lunar calendar, based on the movement of the moon.

What is the Chinese New Year animal in 2021?

2021 welcomes in the Year of the Ox. It's the second of the 12-year cycle of animals in Chinese astrology and runs until 30th January 2022.

People born in the Year of the Ox are believed to be strong, reliable and fair. Previous Ox years are 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997 and 2009.

How is it being celebrated across the North West?

Traditionally thousands would gather at events across Liverpool and Manchester including concerts, parades and firework displays, but this year they have had to go virtual.

Liverpool has the oldest Chinese community in Europe and they've been working with the city council on putting together celebrations online to run throughout the weekend from 12th to 14th February including:

Chinese Lion and Dragon dances.

Decoration making, calligraphy and Chinese dancing workshops.

Traditional Tibetan dance performance.

A puppet show re-telling the story of the Chinese zodiac calendar.

Tai Chi demonstrations.

All of the content will be available across the three days for people to enjoy whenever they want.

We are all hoping that in 2022 we can see the return of our more traditional celebrations, but for this year please stay at home and enjoy everything on offer from the comfort of your own sofa! Acting Mayor of Liverpool, Councillor Wendy Simon

As well as the virtual celebrations, hundreds of Chinese lanterns will decorate Nelson Street in the heart of Chinatown and across the three nights buildings will be lit up red to mark the new year.

These include Liverpool Town Hall, St George's Hall, Cunard Building, George's Dock building and Sefton Park Palm House.

Other Chinese New Year Celebrations in the North West